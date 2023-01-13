La. state senator joins race for governor

Louisiana politics is famous for big characters who talk a big game. But it isn’t the talkers who make things happen … it’s the doers. So, when I was elected to the State Senate in 2015, I decided to do things differently. Instead of being the loudest voice in the room, I listened. I let the politicians run their mouths—I ran the numbers. On the Senate Finance Committee, I worked to hold the line on taxes and spending, opposed the frivolous lawsuits draining our economy. And I led the way on STEM education to prepare Louisianans for the good-paying jobs of the future.

I’ve fought against the Radical Left and worked for family values, personal responsibility, smaller government, and greater freedom every step of the way.

Doers don’t ask a lot of government—we just want lower taxes, good schools, safe communities, and the chance to work hard and make life better. The talkers have had their day—it’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.

As your governor, I’ll put my business experience to work growing our economy, cutting taxes, and creating more opportunity across Louisiana. I’ll work to improve education so that every child has the opportunity to succeed. I’ll reject the anti-police, soft-on-crime policies that undermine law and order. And I’ll fight to end Joe Biden’s war on oil and gas, so we can ensure Louisiana is a leader in energy production for generations to come.

