Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history.

In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.

Brennan said mustangs were purchased because of their ability to quickly accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in only 8.6 seconds.

The LSP units changed back to a white color with red lettering in 1992.

Now, LSP has a new heritage unit with a color scheme reflecting units from the late 1980′s to the early 1990′s.

LSP has refurbished a dodge charger from its existing fleet and it will be used at recruiting and community events across Louisiana to showcase LSP’s history.

“As the men and women of this organization prepare for the future, we must reflect on the legacy and heritage left by those who preceded us,” Brennan said.

For more information about LSP, visit lsp.org.

