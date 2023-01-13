Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur

Christopher Rainwater
Christopher Rainwater(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur.

Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.

He was stopped in another stolen vehicle in Sulphur around 10 a.m. Friday morning and arrested, Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office last week put out a notice that Rainwater was wanted in connection with a residential burglary.

Here is more information from the Vernon Sheriff’s Office:

(On Thursday) VPSO was contacted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office in relation to a high speed pursuit traveling North into Vernon Parish on Highway 111 in Evans.

BPSO advised that a Merryville Police Officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

A short time later BPSO advised that the driver fled the vehicle on foot into a heavily wooded area.

VPSO and BPSO began a immediate canvas of the area in an attempt to locate the suspect without success.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. a resident located a male subject in a shop by his home. The citizen allowed the subject to use his cell phone and then the subject left the residence on foot.

During this interaction the subject identified himself to the resident as Christopher Rainwater.

VPSO continued to canvas the area and remained in the Evans Community throughout the night time hours.

At 6:42 a.m. VPSO received a report in relation to a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was taken from a residence located in close proximity to the Beauregard / Vernon Parish line on Highway 111 South.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Officers with the Sulphur Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle.

Christopher Rainwater, age 38, of Singer, was arrested at the scene.

Rainwater will face criminal charges in Vernon Parish stemming from the December 13th vehicle theft.

Additional charges are expected from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Craft would like to commend all of the law enforcement agencies in the apprehension of Rainwater.

Sheriff Craft would also like to thank all of the residents of the Evans Community for their vigilance and patience in this matter.

We are proud to serve our citizens.

