State Fire Marshal releases more information on fatal fire in Evergreen

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that left a man dead in Evergreen.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

Fire officials said the flames started just after midnight early Thursday morning, just off of Highway 361. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that a man might still be in the home. Later, the body of the man was found inside.

The Avoyelles Parish Coroner is still working on identifying the man, but fire officials said the victim is believed to be the 45-year-old disabled homeowner.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office believes the fire started on the side of the home where the victim was found, and while they’re still working to confirm a cause, they are looking into a possible electrical malfunction.

This fire is still under investigation.

