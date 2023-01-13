Suspect arrested in Jan 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen.

ORIGINAL STORY: APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King

According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the Burger King on Jan. 3 on MacArthur Drive. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

APD learned that an employee at Burger King and a customer were in an altercation inside the restaurant, resulting in the employee being shot.

Brandon J. Whipple, 19, of Alexandria, the employee at the Burger King, was arrested on January 13, and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of possession with a firearm with an obliterated serial number and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

