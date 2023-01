Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor.

Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday.

John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.

“I have to give Jeff Landry kudos because he has sued Meta, deposed Fauci and now is completely vindicated by the Elon Twitter file drops. He is also most likely to win, Donald Trump Jr. endorsed and supports oil and gas. Just shooting from the hip here but I think he will win 2 terms back to back, and after his terms, is where I come in with a track record of political truth vindicated 2020. And also, I want to give a shout-out to Mr. Joe Knight and the Big Easy Conservative. “I am pro Constitution, Bill of Rights, 1 & 2 A. There are only XX and XY chromosomes. The woke agenda infiltration does NOT have a home here in Louisiana. I support Trump, DeSantis, Clay Higgins, Jeff Landry, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Danny McCormick, Alex Jones & MTG. I am here for a Pro-Human future! Louisiana should not require government permission to carry. Louisiana has more oil and gas than most nations, we need to explore, drill, produce and workover - NOT depend on OPEC or the UN!”

John was one of several candidates running for U.S. Senator in November. Incumbent John Kennedy won the race.

