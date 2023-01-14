ASH sweeps Red River Rivalry against Pineville with thrilling buzzer beater

High School Basketball
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans faced their long-time rival, the Pineville Rebels, in the Red River Rivalry at Caesar’s Palace on Jan. 13.

The matchup between the Lady Trojans and Lady Rebels had a lot more on the line than winning the rivalry since the coaches are married, making things interesting.

ASH led Pineville at halftime 18-11, and the Lady Trojans would stretch their lead in the fourth quarter, as they scored 29 points in the second half compared to the Lady Rebels’ 13.

The ASH Trojans and Jimmy Wenslow got the win against his wife, Tillisha, 47-26.

Kaysha Hurd and Sarah Dupuy lead the Lady Trojans with 10 points each.

The matchup between the boys was a back-and-forth occasion. ASH led by five at halftime, 32-27. Then the Rebels came out with something to prove, as they took the lead by 11 going into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels lead until the last few seconds of the game when it came down to one shot. Jordyn Johnson nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to take the win against Pineville, 64-63.

Jaylin Johnson and Ashton Bobb led the Trojans with 20 points each.

