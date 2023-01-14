Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III on January 13, 2023.

According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate.

GPSO said Gentry was fired from his position and faces one count of simple battery and one count of malfeasance in office.

