Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III on January 13, 2023.
According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate.
GPSO said Gentry was fired from his position and faces one count of simple battery and one count of malfeasance in office.
