Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 13, Louisiana Illuminator reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state’s homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers to put at least $45 million toward a special fund to attract property insurance providers, and legislators must be in session to divert such a large amount of funds.

Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, political analyst and editor for La. Illuminator, about the possibility.

