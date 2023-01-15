Rapides Drug Court hosts community clean up in honor of MLK Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Rapides Drug Court held a community clean-up in downtown Alexandria in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Over a dozen people involved in the drug court, including judge Patricia Koch who presides over the court, helped pick up trash along the walking paths in downtown.

Rapides Drug Court is a court-ordered program that is an option for people convicted of certain crimes instead of time in prison and allows people struggling with addiction access to essential resources.

One member - Kenneth Thornton - is over a year sober. He said the program saved his life and was happy to help give back.

”We got to pay it forth, if you don’t give away what you have you won’t keep it because it’s a gift that’s given to you so you got to give it to other people,” said Thornton. “At the same time, we got to right some wrongs, and if that means picking up trash, helping an elderly person, helping the homeless whatever we can do because I’ve been there before and I know how it is, and it’s not nice.”

