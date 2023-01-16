Alpha Phi Alpha hosts wreath-laying ceremony for MLK Day

Alpha Phi Alpha MLK Wreath Laying
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This afternoon a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martin Luther King memorial in downtown Alexandria ahead of MLK Day.

It was organized by the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter and attended by several people and community leaders. The event served as a reminder of Dr. King’s contributions to the civil rights movement and his message of equality and justice for all people. Speeches and prayers were made for Dr. King, and keynote speaker Anthony Reed said it is important to revisit Dr. King’s dream every year in order to keep society moving toward equality.

”The important thing is the dream itself,” said Reed. “Not just in terms of him having a dream but we need to actually live out the dream and each person has a responsibility to help make that happen. It’s not just one race, it’s a continued family of people that make sure that that type of living, where everybody respects one another and helps one another, we need to continue to keep that on the forefront of our way of life.”

Dr. King himself was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, he joined the fraternity in 1952 while a student a Boston University.

