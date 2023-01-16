Central Louisiana celebrates MLK Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations took place across the United States on Monday, with some taking place in Alexandria.

The City’s celebrations began at 6:30 a.m. with a prayer breakfast. Later at 10:30 a.m., an MLK Day parade rolled into downtown Alexandria that featured a diverse array of participants, including local school bands, dance groups and community organizations.

”Martin Luther King was an American civil rights movement leader and wanted equality between the Blacks and whites so they don’t have to be separate anymore,” said Zyire Hayes, a parade goer. “Now Blacks and whites are not separate, and we all came together, and it’s a good impact on the world.”

Following the parade, a nondenominational service was held just after noon in city hall. Prayers were made by multiple speakers and local pastors as they reflected on Dr. King’s influence and contributions to the civil rights movement.

Aside from his powerful speeches, Dr. King is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs during the 1950′s and 1960′s. He was the driving force behind the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which aimed to end discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Those were huge strides for equality in America, and the values he preached must be continued.

“I think the best way to ensure that we are living Dr. King’s dream is to go out and help one another and never look for anything in return because he didn’t look for anything in return,” said Kentravius Coleman, who spoke at the service.

