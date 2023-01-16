DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused.

Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Bond has not yet been set.

Police said that due to the severity of the infant’s injuries, the infant was airlifted to a hospital out of town for further medical treatment. The Investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.