DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized

Giovanni Beltran
Giovanni Beltran(DeRidder Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused.

Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Bond has not yet been set.

Police said that due to the severity of the infant’s injuries, the infant was airlifted to a hospital out of town for further medical treatment. The Investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
Rapides Drug Court Clean-up
Rapides Drug Court hosts community clean up in honor of MLK Day
A change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27...
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
Brandon Whipple
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident

Latest News

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Former ASH Trojan, now TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on Sportsnite!
On-Camera Therapy with Bud Clark
On Camera Therapy with Bud Clark