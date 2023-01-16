Former ASH Trojans, current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on Sportsnite!

Former ASH Trojan, current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on Sportsnite!
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former ASH Trojan and current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark and his mom Katoya Flowers share what it is like to experience and play in the College Football Semifinal game against Michigan and National Championship game against Georgia.

Clark had a pick six in the first few minutes of the game against Michigan, which helped the Horned Frogs secure a spot in the National Championship game.

