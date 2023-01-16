LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB/LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies rescued a hunter involved a tree stand accident in Natchitoches Parish on Jan. 14.

Authorities were notified around 3:25 p.m. about an injured hunter who fell from his tree stand. LDWF and NPSO were able to rescue him from the woods and loaded him into a helicopter. He was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport with injuries to his back and ribs.

According to the hunter, he was climbing down the ladder after his hunt, when he lost his footing and fell 12 feet to the ground. He also hit a limb that was lying in the front of the ladder stand. The hunter was not waring a safety harness, but he was able to call a friend who contacted 911.

LDWF agents will be the lead investigative agency for this hunting accident.  Due to the terrain, it took agents and deputies about two hours to extract the hunter from the woods to the awaiting helicopter.

