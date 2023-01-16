Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said.

The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard protocol. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the shooting officers were responding to.

Lafayette police first responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road, around 12:20 a.m., according to State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen.

Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said arriving officers found a person with a single gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

The officers saw a vehicle drive by at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop, Gossen said. When the vehicle entered the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, the two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers tracked one of the suspects using a police dog.

“During the course of police interactions with the subject, a male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” Gossen said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
Rapides Drug Court Clean-up
Rapides Drug Court hosts community clean up in honor of MLK Day
A change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27...
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
Brandon Whipple
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident

Latest News

Madison Brooks
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast