Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

On Saturday, January 14, deputies were called out to a local hospital to investigate a stabbing.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested 25-year-old Briana Lacost for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend after he urinated in their bed.

On Saturday, January 14, deputies were called out to a local hospital to investigate a stabbing.

According to arrest documents, the pair had been out drinking heavily, then returned to their home on Meadowview Avenue Saturday morning at around 3:30.

The victim told detectives he was sleeping when Lacost woke him up and started hitting him for wetting the bed. He tried to restrain her, but she allegedly continued to hit him.

According to arrest documents, the victim said when he was trying to leave and go to a family member’s house, that’s when Lacost charged at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Deputies say the victim was stabbed in the left side of his torso with a knife, puncturing his lung.

According to arrest documents, Lacost admitted to deputies she stabbed her boyfriend, but it was after he allegedly choked her during the altercation. She also told investigators she attempted to provide medical aid and rushed the victim to the hospital.

Lacost was charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Brooks
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
KALB
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
A change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27...
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

Latest News

Madison Brooks
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast