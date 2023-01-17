Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

Jamir Bush
Jamir Bush(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Cottage Street that happened on Jan. 15.

APD said Jamir Bush, 24, is wanted for the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

APD responded to the 100 block of Cottage Street around 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 15, learning that a 33-year-old man had been shot outside his home and was taken to a hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

