Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

Mark Kaderly
Mark Kaderly(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022.

He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact APD as soon as possible - (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting
LDH releases preliminary community water system grades