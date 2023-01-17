Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022.

He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact APD as soon as possible - (318) 449-5099.

