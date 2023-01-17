Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old was arrested following a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Fred Loop in Alexandria on Jan. 16.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man in a home with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not life-threatening.

After speaking with witnesses, APD was able to identify the 15-year-old shooter, who was charged with one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

The shooting is still being investigated. If anyone has information concerning it, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.