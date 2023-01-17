Avoyelles Parish schools recieve checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Two of the top-performing schools in Avoyelles Parish received a check from the Tunica-Biloxi tribe on Tuesday.

Bunkie High School received a $750 check after collecting 6,455 pounds of food. Lafargue Elementary also received a $750 check, with the elementary school collecting 3,179 pounds of food.

Lafargue Elementary (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

In total, almost 18,000 pounds of food were collected and redistributed in the drive in Avoyelles Parish, just in time for the holidays.

Congratulations to all of the participating schools!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.