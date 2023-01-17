Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Bunkie High School
Avoyelles Parish schools recieve checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany