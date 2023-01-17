Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office announces newest member, Ziggy

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/GPSO) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is excited to introduce its newest member, Ziggy!

Ziggy is a 2-year-old English Labrador that is trained to detect electronic devices.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was 1 of 9 agencies in the United States selected to receive the K-9. Operation Underground Railroad provided all of the funds that were used to pay for the cost of the dog, the training and every expense related to Ziggy, for the dog’s entire life.

“Ziggy will be a huge asset to our community for years to come,” said Sheriff Steven McCain.

Ziggy will be able to help locate hidden electronic devices in the jail and devices that are related to child pornography and human trafficking cases.

