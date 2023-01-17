Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office announces newest member, Ziggy

Ziggy
Ziggy(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/GPSO) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is excited to introduce its newest member, Ziggy!

Ziggy is a 2-year-old English Labrador that is trained to detect electronic devices.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was 1 of 9 agencies in the United States selected to receive the K-9. Operation Underground Railroad provided all of the funds that were used to pay for the cost of the dog, the training and every expense related to Ziggy, for the dog’s entire life.

“Ziggy will be a huge asset to our community for years to come,” said Sheriff Steven McCain.

Ziggy will be able to help locate hidden electronic devices in the jail and devices that are related to child pornography and human trafficking cases.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Bunkie High School
Avoyelles Parish schools recieve checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
.
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville