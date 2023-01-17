Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun

The boy was allegedly seen outside an apartment pulling the trigger without firing any bullets. (WTHR, ON PATROL: LIVE AND REELZ, BEECH GROVE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.

Police also seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, the station reported. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
KALB
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
A change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27...
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

Latest News

Few and far between: RPL received 5 formal book complaints in 8 years
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
4-year-old boy seen waving gun
Looking Back: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Alexandria in 1966
Looking Back: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Alexandria in 1966