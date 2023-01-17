LDH releases preliminary community water system grades

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health released preliminary grade reports for community water systems in Louisiana.

The reports were released on Jan. 1, and each water system was given a letter grade and a score out of 80 possible points.

The grades are based on eight categories. The categories are: how the water compares to the federal water quality, the state water quality, financial sustainability, operations and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, secondary contaminants and a bonus category.

In Rapides Parish, all but two community water systems received an A grade. The Ward 6 Water Association scored a B, and the City of Pineville had the lowest score in the Parish with a C (60/80).

Pineville was docked 20 points in the infrastructure category, where points are “deducted for infrastructure deficiencies noted during water system inspections, which may lead to unsafe drinking water and/or water service disruption.” Yet, points being deducted in this category does not necessarily mean that the water quality is poor. Additionally, Pineville approved its largest infrastructure investment in March of 2022, with millions going toward infrastructure improvements in its water system.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree provided this statement regarding the low score.

The only area the City of Pineville was deficient in 8 categories judged was “Infrastructure,” and we are already using bond money and ARPA funds to address those. The biggest issue that resulted in an LDH compliance order was the lack of auxiliary power are our water well sites. Hurricanes Laura & Delta 2020 crippled us power-wise in 2020, and because of that, the Pineville City Council voted in March of 2021 to spend $4.3 million for Auxiliary Power for Water Wells and Booster Pump Station Improvements. Those projects have been accessed and engineered and orders for generators have been placed. However, the back order of such equipment keeps us on the deficiency list until they are installed. The quality of Pineville’s Water was not and is not affected in any way by this noted deficiency, and shouldn’t be an issue unless another Hurricane like Laura & Delta sweeps across Cenla. In total, the City of Pineville has close to $29 million in infrastructure projects that are underway, and many are Water related.

These reports are preliminary and are subject to change. The final grades will be posted by LDH on May 1.

To see the reports for all community water systems, CLICK HERE.

