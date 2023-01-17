Leesville Police Department investigating fight at Whataburger

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville(Viewer Submitted)
By KALB Digital Team and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a massive fight that happened recently at the Whataburger in the city.

According to a statement by Chief Beth Westlake, officers are still working to identify all involved in the fight. Arrests are expected once law enforcement confirms who was involved.

Chief Westlake said the department hopes that will be done by the end of the week.

The investigation is still ongoing. Video of the fight has been shared multiple times on social media, with several claiming Ft. Polk soldiers were involved in the fight. According to Ft. Polk officials, it has not been confirmed that any soldiers from the post were involved in the incident at Whataburger.

A witness sent KALB video of the fight that you can see below - faces are blurred as no one involved has been identified yet:

