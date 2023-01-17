Looking Back: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Alexandria in 1966

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the United States celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his impact continues to be well documented, most recently in a book published last year by a group of local authors.

The book titled, “How We Got Over,” was written by 24 different authors from the Class of 1968 at Peabody Magnet High School, detailing what it was like growing up in Central Louisiana during segregation in the 1950s and 1960s.

One chapter of the book tells the story of when Dr. King himself came to visit Alexandria on November 23, 1966, less than two years before his tragic assassination, to speak at the Rapides Parish Coliseum for the Louisiana Education Association meeting. During the book publishing in 2022, the author, Michael Milton, described Dr. King’s presence and the impact he had on civil rights.

“My parents and I, joined by two of their friends, arrived at 5 p.m., two hours before the event started,” wrote Milton in the book. “The Coliseum was packed to capacity. When Dr. King stepped to the podium, you could have heard a pen drop. His speech was powerfully delivered.”

“How We Got Over” can be found just about everywhere online. Hard copies can be found at libraries in Rapides Parish.

