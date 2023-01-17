Rivalry renewed: LSUA & LCU to meet for 1st time this season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The crosstown rivalries will pick on up Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Louisiana Chrisitan University and LSUA meeting on the hardwood for the first time this season.

The men’s teams for both schools look different from the previous year. The Generals lost everyone but two players from last year’s roster, so they are getting used to playing with one another on the court. They currently sit as the fourth-best team in the Red River Athletic Conference with an 11-6 record.

As for the Wildcats, they are 6-11 so far this season and are at the bottom of the conference. They do have a few returning players on the roster, so they know what this game means to them and the community.

LSUA’s Jason Perry said he knows what to expect in Tuesday’s matchup, while LCU’s Malik Cooper sees this game as a chance to turn the season around.

“I’m not worried about the matchup,” said Perry. “Whoever guards me or whoever I’m guarding, it would be a great matchup, but I’m just looking to win the game.”

“This will be a physical game,” said Cooper. “I’m pretty sure they are thinking the same thing. But, it’s the end of the season, and we want to be able to play our best basketball. That starts tomorrow.”

For first-year head coaches Anna Phillips of the Lady Wildcats and Billy Perkins of the LSUA Lady Generals, this rivalry is fairly new to them.

LCU will be looking to get over .500 this season as they sit at 8-8 on the year. The Generals are looking to build off of the win they had over the weekend against Texas College.

Alex Harrison is not a stranger to this game. In fact, she played for the Wildcats last year and is currently on the LSUA roster.

She said that a win at home on Tuesday will mean a lot to her.

“I expect both teams to bring it,” said Harrison. “I still have friends over there, but I would really love to come here and win in my new home. "

Both games will be played at LSUA on Tuesday. The girls’ game is 5 p.m. and the boys’ game is at 7 p.m.

