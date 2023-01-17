RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12.

RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer camera footage. The man was carrying a black and gray pump action shotgun with a pistol stock. Once the image was captured, the cellular camera went missing.

The estimated value of the camera is $250.

If you have any information on this investigation, contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.