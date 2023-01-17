Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended.

According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to strip both York and Lieutenant John Clary of their pay, which was taken up last week in Baton Rouge.

Small appeared on behalf of York, pushing for the trooper to be allowed to exhaust all of his accrued leave during his suspension. That was unanimously granted by the commission.

Small added that York has several thousands of hours and, due to this, will continue to receive checks until those hours run out.

York faces one count of negligent homicide and ten counts of malfeasance in office. He is scheduled for an arraignment date on February 22.

