APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School

FILE: Bolton High School
FILE: Bolton High School(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a false claim that a student was bringing a firearm to Bolton High School.

Around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, (Jan. 18), the School Resource Officer at Bolton High School contacted the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a student reportedly bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with the 16-year-old male student before he entered the school property. They found that he was not carrying any weapons.

Detectives are investigating to see who made the false accusation and why.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

