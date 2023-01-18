APD investigating Harris Street shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Tuesday night, (Jan. 17), on Harris Street.

APD responded to a local hospital around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. They found a 36-year-old male victim from Pineville who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.

The victim was shot in the 2800 block of Harris Street but the suspect is unknown at this time. Police are still investigating.

If you have any information about this shooting, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

