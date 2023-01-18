Cabrini presents medical career paths to Pineville High School students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students at Pineville High School had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in the medical field.

Students could interact with healthcare professionals from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital from various specialties and learn about the education, training and daily duties required for each profession.

”We try to cover an array, a lot of students think that your medical profession options are doctor or nurse, but really there are so many more ways to get involved in the hospital,” said Ashley Walker, Executive Director of Development at Cabrini. “So today is really an opportunity to open their eyes to what those different professions look like and what they would do day to day in that department.”

Learning about the many possible career paths is important, especially for those students about to graduate, according to Pineville High School Principal Karl Carpenter.

“This is an amazing opportunity, every senior that graduates from Pineville High School I want them to have a plan, I want them to have a plan for what they want to do next,” said Carpenter. “This exposure to just walk around to different stations that we have set up here from Cabrini Hospital just to share the options that kids have whenever they graduate and say ‘hey I want to do something like this’ because there are tons of opportunities out there for our young people.”

