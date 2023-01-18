Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier.

Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing.

According to the ‘The Crawfish App’, an app that compiles the prices of 1,600 vendors across the state, the average price of a pound of boiled crawfish in Louisiana is over $7.50. If you prefer them live, the price drops about a dollar per pound.

Bryan Hollier owns Crawfish Plus on Jackson Street in Alexandria. He said the prices are typical and residents can expect to see prices fall as the demand weakens.

“We are still in January,” said Hollier. “It takes a little time for them to start growing and biting. So with that in effect, it does cause the prices of crawfish to go up because crawfish are in such demand right now.”

Mike Strain, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, said this year will turn out like any other, as the season progresses, the prices will drop, adding that it will take more than high prices to deter Louisiana residents from buying crawfish.

“We are going to eat crawfish,” said Strain. “We are going to eat crab, and we are going to eat shrimp. We are going to have those Louisiana sweet potatoes. But I think what you will see is that more and more crawfish will be plentiful if we can keep some nice warm weather. We will be catching a lot of crawfish in the traps. We got a lot of fields out there, so bear in mind in a couple of weeks there will be plenty of crawfish.”

Remember there is an app to help you stay up on crawfish prices.

