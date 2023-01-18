Garret Graves says he’s unsure about run for governor

Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.
Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.(U.S. House Office of Photography | US House of Representatives)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. House Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, declined to say Wednesday morning whether he’s running for Louisiana governor, despite pervasive rumors over the weekend that he is getting into the race, according to reporter Julie O’Donoghue of The Louisiana Illuminator.

“I don’t know,” Graves said when asked directly if he was going to run for governor, the publication reported.

RELATED STORIES
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Xan John announces candidacy for governor
Xan John announces his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.
La. state senator joins race for governor
State Senator Sharon Hewitt (Source: Louisiana State Senate)
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
Hunter Lundy is running as an independent
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
La. Treasurer John Schroder
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

Graves then said he does not know when he will announce if he’s running for governor, though the field has become crowded with other Republicans over the past two weeks.

The race already has four GOP candidates: Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson, and former US Senate candidate Xan John.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
RPSO says a hunting camera was stolen from the Pineville area.
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Mark Kaderly
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

Latest News

Phoenix Magnet Elementary
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Harris Street
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
FILE: Bolton High School
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School
Check out today's Lunch Kid from L.S. Rugg Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS- 01/18/2023