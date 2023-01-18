Here’s how to vote on the RPSB 2023 – 2024 school year calendar options

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

For the 2023 – 2024 school year, the Rapides Parish School System is seeking feedback from students, faculty, families and community members on the development of next school year’s academic calendar.

The Rapides Parish School Board announced on Tuesday, January 17, that there are four options being considered. The four options for the 2023 – 2024 school year include:

Traditional Calendar Mid-August Start Calendar Later-August Start Calendar Balanced Calendar

To select a calendar option, visit www.rpsb.us. Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 27. In the event that no calendar receives 50% or more of the overall vote, there will be a runoff between the top two options between January 30 and February 3.

At the February 7 school board meeting, the calendar options, as well as the survey results, will be presented to the RPSB board members, where a vote on the calendar options will take place.

For more information regarding the 2023 – 2024 school year calendar options, please visit www.rpsb.us.

