How to boost your immune system

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the weather has gotten colder, more Central Louisiana residents are getting sick.

Every day we are exposed to a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms such as: colds, the flu and even COVID-19.

But health professionals say our immune system can help protect us against these illnesses and other potential diseases.

Doctor Brian Smith at the Brian Clinic said simple changes in your diet and lifestyle can play a crucial role to support and even boost your immune system, helping you to avoid getting sick.

“There are some really good data out right now that talks about just getting some fresh air and getting some sunlight,” said Smith. “Getting out of the house and seeing the outdoors, that alone will increase your immunity a great amount. Reduce stress, when we are in a stressed state our bodies are not producing the type of immunity that it needs.”

Dr. Smith added that trying to power through when you are sick only increases the risk of transmission. So, if you are sick, stay home.

