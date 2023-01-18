Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department.

Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the suspect.

After investigating, officers received a warrant for Donald Ray Garrett, 28, for cruelty to a juvenile.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on Jan. 16.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
RPSO says a hunting camera was stolen from the Pineville area.
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Mark Kaderly
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

Latest News

Randall Wayne Wilmore
Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance
Here’s how to vote on the RPSB 2023 – 2024 school year calendar options
Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville
Phoenix Magnet Elementary
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Maggie was born to Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany.
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl