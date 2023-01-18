LSUA Generals boys and girls defend home court against LCU

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA Generals hosted the LCU Wildcats in back-to-back games at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The girls tipped things off first, and the Generals got off to a fast start as they went to the half with a 21 to 18 lead.

In the second half is where things picked up. LCU shot 58 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, which helped them take the lead.

In the fourth quarter, LSUA outscored the Wildcats 25-22. Then LCU’s Paola Abad Prieto hit the game-tying three to send it to overtime.

The Generals pulled it in during overtime with Dannah Martin-Hartwick’s floater off the glass to beat the Wildcats 62-61.

For the boys, LSUA led for most of the game at one point, being up by 20.

The Wildcats would fight back in the second half, outscoring the Generals 55-42. However, the game-tying shot was waved off at the buzzer.

Kashie Natt led the way for the Generals with 24 points. For the Wildcats, Delor Johnson scored a team-high 19 points.

The next time these two teams will meet will be on Jan. 28 at the H.O. Westfield House.

