Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is jailed after allegedly stealing an air conditioner and air conditioner parts in the area.

Justin Ford, 34, is suspected in two of several recent air conditioner unit and part thefts, according to the Leesville Police Department.

A local business on North Fifth Street reported a stolen air conditioner on Jan. 4, according to LPD.

On Jan. 7, LPD received a separate report that an air conditioner had been damaged and parts were stolen.

LPD identified Ford as a suspect in both thefts and arrested him on Jan. 15. He faces two counts of theft over $1,000 and one count of simple damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
RPSO says a hunting camera was stolen from the Pineville area.
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Mark Kaderly
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

Latest News

Randall Wayne Wilmore
Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance
Here’s how to vote on the RPSB 2023 – 2024 school year calendar options
Phoenix Magnet Elementary
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Maggie was born to Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany.
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl