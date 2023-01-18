Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is jailed after allegedly stealing an air conditioner and air conditioner parts in the area.

Justin Ford, 34, is suspected in two of several recent air conditioner unit and part thefts, according to the Leesville Police Department.

A local business on North Fifth Street reported a stolen air conditioner on Jan. 4, according to LPD.

On Jan. 7, LPD received a separate report that an air conditioner had been damaged and parts were stolen.

LPD identified Ford as a suspect in both thefts and arrested him on Jan. 15. He faces two counts of theft over $1,000 and one count of simple damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.