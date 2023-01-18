Natchitoches PD arrests 19-year-old after vehicle pursuit

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) arrested a 19-year-old for multiple charges after he allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 14, around 9:26 p.m., officers and deputies assigned to ACTION (Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving our Neighborhoods) attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Texas Street because of a noise violation. The vehicle stopped on the 700 block of Texas Street but then fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers chased the vehicle through several neighborhoods. The driver stopped on West Lakeshore Drive and all five of the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers were able to capture and arrest Antonio Thomas, 19, near Myrtle Drive.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a .223 AR-15 rifle.

Thomas has been booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or if you have additional information about this investigation, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

