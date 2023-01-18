Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant and the schools that received checks for their efforts:

  • Rapides Parish schools collected a total of 42,225 pounds of food.
    • Phoenix Magnet Elementary School (10,003 pounds)
    • Pineville Junior High (5,589 pounds)
    • Tioga High School (2,752 pounds)
  • Grant Parish schools collected a total of 10,669 pounds of food.
    • South Grant Elementary School (5,560 pounds)
    • Grant Junior High (362 pounds)
    • Georgetown High School (1,003 pounds)

Congratulations to all of the participating schools!

