Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant and the schools that received checks for their efforts:
- Rapides Parish schools collected a total of 42,225 pounds of food.
- Phoenix Magnet Elementary School (10,003 pounds)
- Pineville Junior High (5,589 pounds)
- Tioga High School (2,752 pounds)
- Grant Parish schools collected a total of 10,669 pounds of food.
- South Grant Elementary School (5,560 pounds)
- Grant Junior High (362 pounds)
- Georgetown High School (1,003 pounds)
Congratulations to all of the participating schools!
