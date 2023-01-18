Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance

Randall Wayne Wilmore
Randall Wayne Wilmore(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for June 12, 2023, for a former Ball Police Department officer accused of burglarizing businesses.

Randall Wilmore, 36, of Alexandria, is charged with eight counts of simple burglary, one count of attempted simple burglary, nine counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000-$25,000, and a count of obstruction of justice. He’s pleaded “not guilty” to all charges.

Wilmore was arrested in Feb. 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after the agency was asked to assist the Ball Police Department when Ball identified Wilmore as a suspect in a burglary investigation.

Wilmore is represented by Hazel Coleman-Chavis. Assistant District Attorney Gerald Weeks is prosecuting. The case is assigned to Judge Patricia Koch.

