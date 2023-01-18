You can file your state income tax starting on Monday

Tax filing season starts
Tax filing season starts(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday.

Monday, January 23, coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers can file their state income tax returns electronically through “Louisiana File Online” - which is the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. It allows you to file returns and pay taxes electronically and amend returns, among other things.

Of course, you can always see a tax preparer or use software like “Turbo Tax.” You can expect your refund within 45 days if you file electronically or up to 14 weeks if you have a paper return.

