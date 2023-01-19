APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating another shooting on Harris Street, the second shooting on that street this week.

APD said they responded to Harris Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 19) in reference to reports of gunshots. Officers found a 30-year-old Alexandria man who had been shot in his right shoulder, laying in the middle of Harris Street near the Branch Street intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Police are trying to identify the unknown suspect in this shooting. The shooting took place at a residence in the 2800 block of Harris Street.

APD is also still investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week, on Tuesday, in which a 36-year-old man from Pineville was shot in the 2800 block of Harris Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

