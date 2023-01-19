ASH’s decorated track star Sarah Dupuy signs with ULL

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria Senior High’s most decorated athletes signed her National Letter of Intent to continue Track & Field at UL-Lafayette.

Sarah Dupuy is a multi-sport athlete at ASH and currently holds the school record for javelin and recently placed top five nationally at the Junior Olympics.

After finishing her high school career, Dupuy will fulfill a “dream come true” and become a Ragin’ Cajun as a javelin thrower.

