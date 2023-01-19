Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after the Avoylles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone impersonating a police officer on January 13.

APSO learned that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy as he had claimed to be. The police uniform he used was seized from his residence.

Miller was arrested for false personation of a peace officer and other active arrest warrants for obscenity, two contempt of court – failure to appear and tampering with the surveillance or monitoring system of a nearby resident. He was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $100,000. Miller is still in jail at this time.

