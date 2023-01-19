Could the Rapides Parish Coliseum be the home for future LSUA, LCU games?

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - If we learned anything from Tuesday night’s instant classic games between LSUA and Louisiana Christian, it is that the newly created rivalry between the two colleges in Rapides Parish is alive and well.

The Fort, located on the campus of LSUA, seats around 600 people, but it was a standing room only as fans from both schools watched the LSUA men’s and women’s teams win in nail-biting fashion.

When LCU joined the Red River Athletic Conference for basketball prior to the 2021-2022 season, it meant that there would be at least two matchups each year between the Wildcats and the Generals.

The thrilling finishes have started to become the norm as the last three contests between the schools have all come down to a game-winning shot in the last few seconds, and the local fanbases are starting to rally around the new Rapides Parish rivalry.

LSUA staff said The Fort had not been packed like it was Tuesday night since the school’s inaugural season back in 2014 when the Generals hosted Northwestern State.

With the rivalry becoming must-watch basketball, a question is being raised on if the fanbases could one day see the regular season games played at a neutral site and a bigger venue to seat thousands of students and fans. This includes the possibility of the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

“Coach Mason and I have talked about that and we have kind of explored it,” said LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker on his conversations with LCU AD Reni Mason. “I would love to see a game in the Coliseum on the basketball side. There’s also the atmosphere in here that you don’t get when you get 700 to 800 people in {The Fort}. If you can get something on a night where most of everybody is free, and you can get everyone out, I think you can get a couple thousand people in there and that would be a huge environment.”

Moving the game to the Coliseum is just in the idea phase currently, but Unsicker is hoping for it to become a reality in the coming years.

A rematch between LSUA and LCU is just 10 days away as both schools will meet on the hardwood on Jan. 10 over in Pineville.

