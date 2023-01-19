Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana.

DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.

The state agency currently has positions open for child protective services, family services and foster care. It’s also hiring for a newly created position: a child welfare team specialist, which supports the child welfare specialist positions.

“We have expanded minimum qualifications,” said Leslie Calloway, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare Workforce Development. “We are looking for people who love to work with people. We are looking for people who want to do human services work, who want to help others and who have experience in working with people and education.”

Earlier this month, DCFS told the state’s Senate Health and Welfare Committee that the agency likely remains quite short of full staffing levels.

Anyone who was not able to interview in person can schedule a virtual interview with DCFS here.

