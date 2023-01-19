Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

Demetrius Pearson
Demetrius Pearson(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles.

Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s conviction is the result of a long-term Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force Investigation conducted in 2020 into an illegal drug and weapons trafficking organization.

VPSO added that Pearson’s extensive criminal history factored into the sentencing. He has a total of 12 prior arrests for charges such as second-degree murder, theft, illegal distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery.

Codefendants Davis Ennis, 41, of Pitkin, and William Cain, 38, of Leesville, await sentencing in federal court in reference to the same investigation.

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Harris Street
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
FILE: Bolton High School
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance

Latest News

APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
The stolen fire truck has been located.
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
Trial set for former Rapides Parish principal charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles